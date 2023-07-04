In a tragic incident in Maharashtra's Dhule district, seven individuals lost their lives while 28 others sustained injuries after a container collided with multiple vehicles and subsequently overturned on July 4. The accident occurred in Shirpur taluka. The exact cause of the mishap is yet to be determined, and investigations are underway. Authorities are working to ensure the safety of the affected individuals and are examining the circumstances leading up to the accident. Maharashtra Road Accident: Two Injured in Head-On Collision Between Two Bikes in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Shocking CCTV Video Surfaces.

Dhule Road Accident Photos and Video:

Maharashtra | Seven people dead and 28 others were injured after a container hit several vehicles and later got overturned. The accident took place in Shirpur taluka of Dhule district: Maharashtra Highway Police pic.twitter.com/eDvcQu5D4H — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2023

