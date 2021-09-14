A 49-year-old businessman from Mumbai was booked for rash driving after his car reportedly entered the convoy of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The incident took place on Monday at around 7 pm. The Malabar police registered a case against the businessman. At the time of the incident, the Maharashtra CM was returning to Varsha Bungalow after attending a meeting at the office of the Director General of Police.

Tweet By ANI:

Malabar Hill Police have registered a case against a businessman, on charges of rash driving after his car entered the convoy of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai. — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2021

