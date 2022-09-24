On Saturday, the Malegaon police took to social media to clarify about child kidnapping gangs after several citizens received messages about an active child abduction gang operating across the city. The Malegaon police said that there is no reliable information about child abductors or kidnapper gangs active under the jurisdiction of Malegaon Police. "Texts, pictures & videos being circulated in this regard on the social media are not trustworthy. They are just rumours," the police said in its tweet. In a separate tweet, the police requested citizens to inform the control room if they receive any info about such gangs. "Citizens are also requested to not spread rumours & do not fall prey to any such fake news," they said.

Texts, Pictures and Videos on Social Media Are Not Trustworthy

If citizens get any reliable info about any such gang they should at once inform the control room on 02554 231000 & toll free number 112. A police team will take quick action. Citizens are also requested to not spread rumours & do not fall prey to any such fake news. 2/2 — Malegaon Police (@MalegaonPolice) September 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)