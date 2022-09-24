Cautioning the city residents about rumours regarding child kidnapping in the city, Pune City Police on Saturday urged people to not believe such social media messages. Over the past few days, several citizens received messages about an active child abduction gang operating across the city on social media, especially WhatsApp. Pune police have also appealed to residents not to forward messages blindly without verifying.

Check Tweet:

#Pune, Child Kidnapping Rumours are flying thick & fast on social media,esp WhatsApp मी गेल्या आठवड्यात ट्विटर लाइव्हवर त्याच गोष्टीचे खंडन केले होते. पुन्हा पुन्हा सांगत आहे, कृपया अशा कोणत्याही अफवांवर विश्वास ठेवू नका. 🔴 DO NOT FORWARD MESSAGES BLINDLY WITHOUT VERIFYING. pic.twitter.com/qMUch1HsCD — CP Pune City (@CPPuneCity) September 24, 2022

