On Wednesday, 45 inmates from the Mangaluru district prison were hospitalized for suspected food poisoning, with one currently in the ICU. After lunch, several inmates reported stomach pain and vomiting, and by 4:30 pm, over 40 showed symptoms of diarrhoea, vomiting, and stomachache. Police vans and jail vehicles transported the affected individuals to Wenlock District Hospital. Health officials visited the prison to collect food and water samples for testing. Preliminary findings suggest contamination might have occurred in either the early morning or afternoon meals, which included beaten rice, rice, and sambar. The prison houses around 350 inmates, and those affected are from different wards. City Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal confirmed that investigations are underway, with all potential causes being explored. The health department is involved in the ongoing inquiry into the incident. Andhra Pradesh Food Poisoning: 70 Students Hospitalised After Food Poisoning at Chittoor Apollo Health University (Watch Video).

Mangaluru Food Poisoning

#WATCH | Mangaluru, Karnataka: Several inmates of Mangaluru jail were admitted to the government Wenlock Hospital on Wednesday after they complained of health issues. Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said, "At around 4.30 pm, we received a complaint from the district… pic.twitter.com/nLPxkLyxqC — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2025

