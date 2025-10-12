A massive fire broke out in Karnataka's Mangaluru today, October 12. According to news agency ANI, the blaze erupted at a scrap dealing unit in Uchila. A fire-fighting operations to douse the blaze is underway. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. A video of the blaze has also gone viral on social media. The clip shows fire-fighters trying to douse the blaze. Bengaluru Horror: Woman Dies of Burn Injuries After Estranged Live-In Partner Sets Her on Fire in Karnataka.

Massive Fire Breaks Out in Mangaluru

#WATCH | Mangaluru, Karnataka | A massive fire broke out at a scrap dealing unit in Uchila. Fire-fighting operations are underway. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details awaited pic.twitter.com/98d1A163Pg — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2025

