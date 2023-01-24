The Bhartiya Janata Party leader L Rameshwor Singh was shot dead by two armed assailants near his residence in Thoubal on Tuesday. According to the news agency ANI, the assailants fired two bullets at the BJP leader. Thoubal district police said that a search operation is underway. amid this, BJP Manipur has condemned the gruesome murder. "Anguished to learn about the murder of L. Rameshwor Singh, State Convenor of Ex-Servicemen Cell. We strongly condemned this inhumane act. The perpetrators of this heinous crime must be brought to justice & punished accordingly. We have lost a dedicated karyakarta," tweeted BJP's state unit. West Bengal: Trinamool Congress Leader Dulal Sheikh Shot Dead in Burdwan.

BJP Leader L Rameshwor Singh Shot Dead:

Manipur | BJP leader L Rameshwor Singh shot by two armed assailants near his residence. They fired two bullets. Search operation is underway: Thoubal district police — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2023

BJP Manipur Condemn Inhumane Act:

Anguished to learn about the murder of L. Rameshwor Singh, State Convenor of Ex-Servicemen Cell. We strongly condemned this inhumane act. The perpetrators of this heinous crime must be brought to justice & punished accordingly. We have lost a dedicated karyakarta.@NBirenSingh pic.twitter.com/cPsFgE7uMY — BJP Manipur (@BJP4Manipur) January 24, 2023

