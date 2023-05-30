Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia will continue to be in jail as Delhi High Court has rejected his bail application. Delhi High Court dismissed Manish Sisodia's bail plea in a CBI case related to alleged corruption in implementation of previous liquor policy in national capital. The high court noted that Manish Sisodia being a powerful person, there is the possibility of him influencing the witnesses. This is a big setback to Sisodia and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Manish Sisodia Used 43 SIM Cards in 14 Different Mobile Phones in Connection to Delhi Excise Policy Scam, Says ED.

Manish Sisodia Denied Bail:

Delhi High Court dismisses bail plea of Manish Sisodia, Former Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister in CBI case alleging corruption in implementation of previous liquor policy in national capital. pic.twitter.com/hpuLN7X3Mn — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)