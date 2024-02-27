Rahul Narwekar, the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, has directed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the statement made by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil against Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis. The order came after BJP MLA Ashish Shelar demanded an inquiry into Patil’s allegations. Earlier, Manoj Jarange-Patil targeted Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, alleging that the BJP leader was hatching a conspiracy to eliminate him by poisoning him through saline or in a police encounter. Manoj Jarange-Patil Booked: Case Filed Against Maratha Reservation Activist for Road Blockade in Maharashtra's Beed.

SIT Probe Ordered

Maharashtra | Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar has ordered SIT probe over Maratha quota activist Jarange Patil's statement against Deputy CM Devendra Fadanavis after BJP MLA Ashish Shelar raised the demand for a probe. — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2024

