While hearing a case in the Supreme Court today, May 14, Justice Surya Kant was seen interacting with a litigant in Hindi and Punjabi. A courtroom exchange of Supreme Court judge Justice Surya Kant's conversation has also gone viral on social media. "Humm order karenge fir Deputy commissioner jo kaarna kaarega. Kisi ko bhi trust karke kuch na karna... Twada koi relative ban ke aajaye.. kuch na karna hai." Justice Surya Kant told the litigant. He also told the woman that the land is hers till she is there. "Mata ji jab tak hai unki jameen hai.. bechna hai toh tab bechna jab changa rate mile. Ab aur koi mukadma nahi.. ab puri jindagi wahe guru ka naam lo aur rest." the Supreme Court judge added. ‘Ha Bihar Say He Kiya Hoga’: Supreme Court Judge Justice Surya Kant’s Answer to Counsel Getting His Law Degree From Bihar Goes Viral.

Courtroom Exchange Goes Viral

Justice Surya Kant interacts with a litigant in Hindi and Punjabi: Justice Kant: Humm order karenge fir Deputy commissioner jo kaarna kaarega. Kisi ko bhi trust karke kuch na karna... Twada koi relative ban ke aajaye.. kuch na karna hai. Mata ji jab tak hai unki jameen hai..… pic.twitter.com/PPBbArUBKM — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) May 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)