A video of a heated clash between a Bengaluru auto driver and a couple has gone viral, igniting strong reactions across social media. The clip, widely circulated on X, shows the woman arguing aggressively with the driver, telling him, “Tumhari aukat nahi hai humare saamne,” along with an expletive and remarks seen as disrespectful toward Kannada. The comments triggered widespread outrage, with users calling the behaviour insulting and unacceptable. As the uproar grew, a second video emerged showing a man, believed to be a Kannada activist, confronting the couple and urging them to apologise. The pair appears on camera, expressing regret and claiming the incident stemmed from a misunderstanding. The man adds that there was “no real tension” between them and that the couple intends to learn Kannada “as long as we are here.” ‘Speak in Hindi If You Want To Stay in Bengaluru’: Man Yells at Auto Driver, Asks Him to Speak in Hindi, Video Goes Viral.

Bengaluru Auto Row Goes Viral After Woman’s ‘Aukat’ Remark

Bengaluru Couple Apologises After Viral ‘Aukat’ Confrontation

