A tragic accident unfolded on the Mathura-Chhattikara Vrindavan Road, claiming the life of 22-year-old Hrithik Rathore. The bike he was riding crashed into a tree, leading to his death at the scene. Another rider was severely injured in the incident . The distressing event was captured by nearby CCTV cameras, shedding light on the circumstances of the crash. Local authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident. The incident has left the community in shock, and families of the victims are seeking answers. Mathura Road Accident: 3 Killed, Over 24 Injured As Two Buses Returning From Maha Kumbh Collide in Uttar Pradesh.

22-Year-Old Dies After Bike Crashes Into Tree

