In an unfortunate incident in Uttar Pradesh, a freight train derailed near Mathura. According to a report in PTI, 12 loaded wagons of a freight train derailed near Mathura on Tuesday night, October 21, disrupting traffic on the Delhi-Mumbai route. Officials said that no one was injured in the incident that occurred between Vrindavan Road station and Ajhai station, which comes under the Mathura-Palwal section of Agra Rail Division. The derailment occurred at 8:24 PM. "As per preliminary information, 12 wagons are derailed, which have obstructed the down main line, UP main line and third line. There is no report of any injury to any of the train's crew," an official said. Uttar Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out at Mobile Repairing Shop in Hardoi, No Casualties.

