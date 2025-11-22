A shocking video from Mathura has gone viral, showing what initially appeared to be an attempted kidnapping of a young girl. The CCTV clip, widely shared across social media, shows a man approaching the child near a residential lane and briefly attempting to pull her away before fleeing as locals intervene. The footage triggered widespread concern, with viewers demanding immediate police action. After the video gained traction, Mathura Police took suo motu cognisance and launched an inquiry to identify the individuals involved. Officials later clarified that, contrary to initial fears, the incident was not a random kidnapping attempt. Their preliminary investigation revealed the episode was connected to an ongoing dispute between the child’s parents, who are reportedly estranged and involved in a domestic conflict. Police said the man seen in the video is linked to one side of the dispute and that the situation is more complex than what the viral clip suggests. Authorities have urged the public not to spread panic and assured that appropriate legal action will follow once the investigation is complete. Horrific Accident Caught on Camera in Haldwani: Bikers Thrown Into Air After Head-On Collision With Speeding Car in Uttarakhand, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Kidnapping Attempt Caught on Camera in Mathura

सन्दर्भित प्रकरण में पति-पत्नी का विवाद है, थाना हाईवे पुलिस द्वारा विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है । — MATHURA POLICE (@mathurapolice) November 22, 2025

