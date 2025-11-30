A shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura has surfaced, showing a heated argument over a INR 30,000 restaurant bill escalating into a violent clash. A viral video captures the tense moments as a family, who had hosted a party at the establishment, was allegedly attacked by hotel staff and bouncers during a dispute over charges. In the footage, abuses can be heard while women attempt to intervene as bouncers and customers clash. One man is seen being beaten with a stick. The family alleges that bouncers assaulted the men and even pushed and tried to attack the women, leaving several members injured, including some with serious wounds. After the incident, the family secured CCTV footage from the hotel. No formal complaint has been filed yet, but police say they are examining the viral video and CCTV evidence and will take appropriate legal action based on the investigation. Bengaluru Metro Brawl Caught on Camera: Fierce Clash Erupts Between Nepali Youth Groups at Ambedkar Vedi Metro Station Over Reel-Making Rivalry; 13 Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Mathura Restaurant Brawl Caught on Camera

सन्दर्भित प्रकरण मेंं प्रभारी निरीक्षक थाना हाईवे को जांच कर आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया । — MATHURA POLICE (@mathurapolice) November 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of Mathura Police). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)