Local train services in Mumbai will likely be affected on Sunday, August 6, as the railways have announced a mega block on Central, Harbour and Western Lines. There will be a mega block on Central Railway's up and down slow lines between Matunga to Thane stations from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm. Similarly, there will be a block on the Harbour Lines Up and Down lines between Kurla and Vashi station from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm. While no block has been announced on the Transharbour and Uran line, there will be a Jumbo Block of five hours on the Western Railway. As per railways, a block will be carried out on Western Railway's Up and Down slow lines between Marine Lines and Mahim Junction station from 10:35 am to 3:35 pm. Mumbai BEST Bus Worker Strike: Stir by Drivers of Wet Lease Buses Intensifies, Over 1,400 Vehicles Off Road Since Morning.

Mega Block on Sunday

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)