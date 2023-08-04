Bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking were affected after drivers of wet lease buses from six more depots joined the BEST Bus Worker Strike on Friday. The stir started on Thursday with drivers of private bus operators from 12 depots joining the ongoing strike. Now, at least drivers attributed to 18 depots are on strike with the demand for a salary hike. According to the reports, over 1400 buses are off the road since early morning. The protesting drivers claim that they have not received adequate salary hikes in the last three years, and their salary is quite low compared to the monthly salary of regular employees of the BEST undertaking. BEST Bus Worker Strike: Drivers of More Private Bus Operators Hired by BEST Join Stir Over Salary Hike, Commuters Affected as Over 900 Buses Go off Roads.

BEST Bus Worker Strike:

#BEST bus strike intensifies, drivers of wet lease buses from six more depots join the stir. With this, a total 18 depots are facing strike by contractual drivers. Over 1400 buses staying off roads since early morning #Mumbai — TOI Mumbai (@TOIMumbai) August 4, 2023

