The Central Railway has announced a mega block on several Mumbai local train routes on Sunday, January 21, 2024. The block is part of a series of engineering and maintenance works being carried out by the Mumbai division. The affected routes include the Mulund - Matunga Up and Down fast lines, which will be blocked from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm. The Churchgate-Mumbai Central up and down slow lines on Western Lines will be blocked from 10.35 am to 3.35 pm. A block will also be placed on Vashi-Panvel up and down Harbour Lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm. Passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly. Mumbai Light Festival 2024: City Gears Up for a Weekend of Light and Art as Iconic Places to Be Illuminated (Watch Video).

