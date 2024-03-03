Local train services in Mumbai are likely to be affected today (Sunday), March 3, as the railways have announced a mega block. As per the notification, there will be a mega block on Central Railway's Up and Down slow lines between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Vidyavihar station. The mega block will be from 10.55 am to 3.55 pm. Similarly, there will be a mega block on the Harbour Line's Up and Down lines between Mankhurd and Nerul station from 11.15 am to 4.15 pm. However, there will be no block on Transharbour, Uran and Western Lines. Mega Block on Sunday, February 25, 2024: Central Railway to Operate Night Block on Both Main and Harbour Line, Check Timings and Other Details.

Mega Block on Sunday, March 3

