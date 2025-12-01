Central Railway has busted another fake-ticketing attempt after three passengers on a Mumbai AC local were caught using AI-generated season passes. The incident took place on November 28 aboard the 18:45 Parel–Kalyan train, when TTI Prashant Kamble, assisted by RPF personnel, found that a woman and two men were showing UTS “season passes” stored in their phones’ document folders instead of the official UTS app. On inspection, all three digital passes were found to carry the same UTS number, XOOJHN4569, raising suspicion. A verification of their mobile numbers confirmed that none of them had valid season tickets, leading to all three being booked for travelling on forged passes. What Is Fake Mumbai Local Train Ticket Scam? How Edited Screenshots and Bogus QR Codes Are Flooding Mumbai Locals.

3 Arrested for Travelling With AI-Generated Fake Tickets on Mumbai Local Train

Central Railway caught three passengers using AI-generated fake UTS tickets on the Parel–Kalyan AC local after a TTI noticed irregularities during a routine inspection. The trio was handed over to GRP Kurla, and an FIR was filed under multiple BNS sections for travelling with… pic.twitter.com/HXjeSRySYM — Mid Day (@mid_day) November 30, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Mid Day), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)