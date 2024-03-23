Local train services in Mumbai are likely to be affected on Sunday, March 24, as the railways have announced a mega block. As per the notification, there will be a mega block on the Central line's Up and Down fast line between Matunga and Mulund station. The mega block on the Central line will be from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm. Similarly, there will be a mega block on the Harbour line's Up and Down lines between Kurla and Vashi station from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm. No mega block has been announced for Uran, Transharbour and Western lines. Mega Block on Sunday, March 17, 2024: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected on Central and Harbour Lines, Check Timings and Other Details.

Mega Block Timings:

