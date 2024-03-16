The Western Railway has scheduled a Mega Block for its Central and Harbour lines on Sunday, March 17. As per the railways, the jumbo block will be in place from 11:05 am to 3:55 pm, impacting both Up and Down fast lines between Matunga and Mulund on the Central Line. Additionally, the Kurla-Vashi Up and Down lines on the Harbour Line will experience a blockage from 11:10 am to 4:10 pm. However, the block will not affect the Transharbour Line, Uran Line and Western Line. Mega Block Tonight: Mumbai Local Train Services Likely To Be Affected As Western Railway Announces Night Block Between Santacruz and Goregaon Station.

Mega Block Timings:

