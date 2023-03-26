The local train services in Mumbai are likely to take a hit on Sunday, March 26 as the Central and Western Railway has announced mega blocks for the day. There will be a mega block on Central Railway's Harbour Line from Kurla to Vashi Up and Down lines from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm. The Central Railway will also have a mega block on the Up and Down fast lines from Thane to Kalyan. The mega block will be from 10.40 am to 3.40 pm. Meanwhile, there will be a Jumbo Block of five hours on the Western Line from Borivali to Jogeshwari 5th line from 10.35 am to 3.35 pm. The Western Railway said that they will be undertaking a jumbo block in order to carry out maintenance work of tracks, overhead, and signaling equipment. Mega Block on Sunday, March 5, 2023: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected on Central and Harbour Lines, Night Block on Western Line; Check Timings Here.

Mega Block on Sunday, March 26:

