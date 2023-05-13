Mumbaikar may witness inconvenience while travelling as there will be a Mega Block on Central and Harbour Line on Sunday, May 14. Central Railways will operate a mega block for maintenance work on railway lines. Accordingly, the Matunga-Thane up and down slow lines will be affected for more than 4 hours between 11:05 am to 3:35 pm. On Harbour Line, the Panvel-Vashi up and down line would be affected from 11:05 am to 4:05 pm. Residents of Mumbai are advised to plan their travel accordingly. 'Travel With Valid Ticket and in an Authentic Coach': Central Railway Conducts 'Special Checks' In Disabled Coach of Mumbai Local Train, 14 Ticketless and Unauthorised Passengers Booked.

Mega Block on Sunday:

