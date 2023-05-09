The Central Railway on Tuesday took to social media and requested all passengers to travel with a valid ticket. The request by the Central Railway's Mumbai division came after special checks were conducted on the disabled coach of a Mumbai local train. As per the Central Railway's post, special checks were conducted on the disabled coach in Mumbai against ticketless and unauthorised passengers. "And 14 cases were produced before JMFC Kalyan under section 137 & 155(1) "We appeal to all passengers to travel with a valid ticket in an authentic coach," the Central Railway said. Samvidhan Rail Dabba: Mumbai Local Train Compartment to Display Copy Of Indian Constitution, Information About Fundamental Rights (Watch Video).

We Appeal to All Passengers To Travel With a Valid Ticket

