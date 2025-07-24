A shocking incident of harassment has come to light from Delhi, where an auto driver was allegedly thrashed for harassing girls in the national capital. It is alleged that the accused used to record videos of girls secretly while they walked on the streets of Delhi. In one of the videos, the auto driver is seen saying, "I love you" to a girl walking alone, while another clip shows him singing songs as girls pass by his auto rickshaw on the streets of Delhi. After the incident came to light, locals caught the accused auto driver and thrashed him for his behaviour. "Meri jaan, I love you", the auto driver is heard saying in the viral clip. The incident came to light after a man confronted the accused driver and later called the cops to inform them about the incident. It is also learnt that the auto driver used to record videos of girls and share them on Instagram. Fake Rape Case Busted in Delhi: Tis Hazari Court Orders Complaint Against Woman Who Filed False Rape Case To Extort Money, Acquits Man.

Auto Driver Records Videos of Girls Walking on Streets of Delhi (Disturbing Video)

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

