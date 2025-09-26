Former Barmer MLA Mewaram Jain, who was expelled from the Congress party following the viral circulation of an obscene video, has been reinstated. A party notice stated, “I am pleased to inform you that the Hon’ble AICC President, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji, has approved the revocation of the earlier order under which you were suspended from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress. Your primary membership of the Party stands restored with immediate effect.” The notice urged Jain to resume his duties actively as a dedicated party member. Jain had been suspended on 5–6 January 2024 after the video went viral. Earlier, on 20 December 2023, a woman in Jodhpur filed a gang rape case against him, with police registering charges under 18 sections, including the POCSO Act, alleging misuse of influence during proceedings. Mewaram Jain Obscene Videos Leaked Online: Congress Suspends Former Rajasthan MLA After His Alleged 'Obscene' Clips Go Viral.

Former Barmer MLA Mewaram Jain Reinstated in Congress

Congress leader Mewaram Jain, who was expelled from the Congress party for having sex with two minor girls on camera which went viral, has been reinstated in the party. This is the true meaning of “Mohabbat ki Dukan” by Congress#congressfails pic.twitter.com/ojmwtfv6Bd — 𝗥𝗮𝘁𝗮𝗻 𝗡𝗼𝗺𝘂𝗹𝗮 (@NomulaRata66591) September 26, 2025

Alleged Viral Video of Mewaram Jain

This is ex Congress MLA Mewaram jain. Imagine the plight of girls during congress congress tenure who has leaders like mewaram jain and rahul gandhi. pic.twitter.com/NXafDyILLd — Ankit Jain (@indiantweeter) January 5, 2024

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)