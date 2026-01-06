Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. She is doing fine and has been kept under observation of a chest physician, hospital officials said. "Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital at around 10:00 pm yesterday. She was experiencing respiratory discomfort, and upon medical examination, it was found that her bronchial asthma had been mildly exacerbated due to the combined effects of cold weather and pollution. As a precautionary measure, she was admitted for further observation and treatment. At present, her condition is absolutely stable. She is responding well to treatment and is being managed with antibiotics and other supportive medications. The decision regarding her discharge will be taken by the treating physicians based on her clinical progress and is likely in a day or two," news agency ANI reported, quoting Doctor Ajay Swaroop. Suresh Kalmadi Dies: Congress Leader and Ex-Union Minister Passes Away in Maharashtra’s Pune After Brief Illness.

Sonia Gandhi Health Update

