After Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair was arrested, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to criticise the BJP. In his tweet, Rahul Gandhi said the arrest of one voice of truth will give rise to a thousand more. He added in his tweet that BJP is afraid of every person who expose its hate, bigotry, and lies. Notably, Delhi Police arrested Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair on the charges of promoting enmity and insulting religious beliefs.

Check Tweet:

Every person exposing BJP's hate, bigotry and lies is a threat to them. Arresting one voice of truth will only give rise to a thousand more. Truth ALWAYS triumphs over tyranny. #DaroMat pic.twitter.com/hIUuxfvq6s — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 27, 2022

