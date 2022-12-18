A group of people allegedly tied the hands of a man and beat him up while accusing him of the motor from wells in Madhya Pradesh's Guna. A video of the incident, shot by one of the assaulters, surfaced on social media. As per the reports, the mob saw some people stealing a motor from a well in the Berkhedi village. On spotting villagers, the thieves ran away. However, the mob caught a man and tied him up with a rope. The man was later handed over to the police. UP Shocker: Man Dies After Being Thrown From Moving Ayodhya-Delhi Express Train on Suspicion of Mobile Theft in Shahjahanpur (Watch Video).

Man Tied With Rope, Beaten in Guna:

