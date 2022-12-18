In a spine-chilling incident, a man was beaten mercilessly and thrown off a moving train in Uttar Pradesh. The man died after his head hit a pole near Tilhar railway station in Shahjahanpur. The incident took place on Ayodhya-Delhi Express when an angry mob assaulted the deceased on suspicion of alleged mobile theft. The GRP has made an arrest in connection with the case. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Two Minors Tied to Truck, Dragged on Road Over Suspicion of Mobile Theft in Indore (Video).

Man Dies After Being Thrown From Moving Train:

A man suspected to have stolen a mobile phone in Ayodhya Delhi express was thrashed mercilessly and thrown off the running train. He died after his head hit against a pole near Tilhar railway station in Shahjahanpur Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/bCrREOD51o — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) December 18, 2022

