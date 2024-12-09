A car caught fire on Jogeshwari Bridge in Mumbai on Monday, December 9, causing a major traffic disruption. The video, shared by news agency ANI, shows the vehicle engulfed in flames, with thick smoke billowing from the car, blocking the busy bridge. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and further details are awaited. Mumbai Car Fire: Vehicle Goes up in flames near JVLR, Traffic Movement Disrupted (Watch Videos).

Car Catches Fire on Jogeshwari Bridge

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A car caught fire on Jogeshwari Bridge in Mumbai More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/QS0zUeYI4h — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2024

