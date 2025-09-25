A car caught fire inside the Mumbai Coastal Road tunnel on Thursday morning, September 25, forcing traffic to come to a complete standstill. Vehicular movement was halted in both directions. The incident occurred around 9:00 am inside the southbound tunnel of the Coastal Road near Tardeo. Both southbound and northbound lanes were temporarily closed as firefighters rushed to the scene to control the blaze. “Traffic movement is stopped at Coastal Road (Tardeo) southbound and northbound due to a car fire,” the Mumbai Traffic Police said in a post on its X handle. Traffic was diverted at Haji Ali and the Worli connector to ease congestion while emergency services managed the situation. No casualties were reported, and the fire was brought under control. Mumbai Coastal Road Patchwork Video: Clip Showing Patchworks on Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road Draws Sharp Criticism From Netizens.

Mumbai Coastal Road Shut After Car Fire

Fire in a car in the coastal road south bound tunnel today morning. https://t.co/vytDtSrVzT pic.twitter.com/ogtVHLNrKZ — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) September 25, 2025

Traffic Movement Halted on Both Sides of Mumbai Coastal Road

Traffic Movement Is Stop At Costal Road (Tardeo) South Bound And North Bound Due To Car Fire #MTPTrafficUpdate — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) September 25, 2025

