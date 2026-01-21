Stocks of Kalyan Jewellers India Limited (NSE: KALYANKJIL) fell by INR 52.50 and were trading at INR 398.95 during Wednesday's trading session. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of Kalyan Jewellers India Limited (NSE: KALYANKJIL) declined by 11.63 per cent after recording a 52-week low of INR 389.10. Notably, Kalyan Jewellers India Limited (NSE: KALYANKJIL) stocks saw their 52-week high of INR 617.70 on July 24 last year. Persistent Share Price Today, January 21: Federal Bank Limited Stocks Open in Red in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE and BSE.

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today, January 21

Kalyan Jewellers stocks were trading in red today (Photo Credits: NSE)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NSE Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)