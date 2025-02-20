A video showing patchworks on the Mumbai Coast Road has surfaced on social media. The video has sparked outrage and sharp criticism from the Mumbaikars and social media users. The video is said to be of Mumbai Coastal Road's northbound stretch near Haji Ali on the bridge towards Worli. "This is beyond disappointing. Mumbai’s ₹14000 crore Coastal Road already looks like patchwork. I feel betrayed—this was supposed to be world-class infrastructure. L&T and BMC must be held accountable. Is this what we paid for?," the X handle @drifteternal_ wrote while sharing the video. The X user claimed that the video was shot on February 18. Soon, the netizens started commenting on the post. "L&T has done real shoddy work off latey..including recent underpasses in Delhi and few more," one user wrote. "this is what we get as great roads, not even one year. World class infrastructure? This is the same situation for Samruddhi Mahamarg," another wrote. One more user commented, "Monsoon toh aane do! Fir dekho aur bhot sara patchworks." Mumbai Coastal Road Accident: Female Student Killed, Driver Friend Injured After Car Overturns (Watch Video).

Mumbai Coastal Road Patchwork Video

This is beyond disappointing. Mumbai’s ₹14000 crore Coastal Road already looks like patchwork. I feel betrayed—this was supposed to be world-class infrastructure. L&T and BMC must be held accountable. Is this what we paid for? #Mumbai #CoastalRoad #InfrastructureFail pic.twitter.com/OjxZyoDrJI — Eternal Drift (@drifteternal_) February 19, 2025

'Shoddy Work'

L&T has done real shoddy work off latey..including recent underpasses in Delhi and few more — Nidhhi Sharma (@Nidhzee) February 20, 2025

'Monsoon Toh Aane Do!'

Monsoon toh aane do! Fir dekho aur bhot sara patchworks — Sanket Ambre (@BeingSanket1992) February 20, 2025

'World Class Infrastructure?'

@brickmetal this is what we get as great roads, not even one year. World class infrastructure? This is the same situation for Samruddhi Mahamarg. — Navin (@navinc23) February 20, 2025

