A fire has broken out at the Pay and Accounts office in Mumbai. The incident was reported earlier today, and emergency services are believed to be responding to the situation. Video from the scene shows black smoke covering skies. At this time, the extent of the fire and any potential casualties or damage is unknown. Further details about the incident are awaited. The cause of the fire is also yet to be determined. Kolkata Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts in Slums on Jessore Road, Viral Clip Shows Black Smoke Covering Skies.

Mumbai Fire

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A fire broke out at Mumbai's Pay and Accounts office. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/TRsi8e8ORI — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2024

