A major fire broke out in a factory in the Sakinaka area in Andheri East in Mumbai on Monday, December 25. ANI reported that 8 fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot, and the fire was controlled. No casualties have been reported. More details are awaited. A video of the Mumbai Fire has surfaced on social media. Mumbai Fire: Blaze Destroys 25–30 Two-Wheelers at Phoenix Mall in Lower Parel; No Report of Injuries (Watch Video).

Mumbai Fire Video

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fire broke out in a factory in the Sakinaka area of Mumbai. 8 fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control. No casualties have been reported. pic.twitter.com/fNMYxryYPH — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2023

