Mumbai, December 25: A fire gutted 25-30 two-wheelers at Phoenix Mall in Mumbai's Lower Parel area on Monday afternoon, though no one was hurt in the incident, a civic official said. The blaze started on the premises at 1:15pm and was doused some time later at 1:40pm, the fire brigade official said. Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts at Flat in Building in Chembur Area, No Injuries Reported.

#MumbaiFire at Phoenix mall, Lower Parel parking lot Lot of #traffic nearby Source : Whatsapp pic.twitter.com/h90t90x7QR — Jitu 🧢 (@jituk9) December 25, 2023

"The blaze was doused by those around using a hydrant line of the mall itself before fire brigade personnel arrived with one fire tending vehicle. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," he said.