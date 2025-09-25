In a tragic incident, a 19-year-old teenager was seriously injured after a fight broke out at the Navratri Dandiya event at NESCO Compound in Mumbai's Goregaon. The incident occurred on Wednesday night, September 24. The victim, 19-year-old Jenil Barbaya, was brutally thrashed by a group of participants at the NESCO event. Barbaya was rushed to Tunga Hospital in Malad West and was admitted to Ithe CU due to his unconsciousness. However, later doctors say he is now out of danger and conscious. The victim's father, Rupesh, said the altercation began during the Dandiya dance when one of the miscreants hit Jenil. The dispute began when one of the miscreants hit Barbaya while playing Dandiya. When he questioned them, the group attacked him brutally, resulting in multiple head injuries, said the victim's father, Rupesh Barbaya. Navi Mumbai Shocker: 19-Year-Old Youth Booked for Sharing Private Video of Girl While Bathing on Social Media.

19-Year-Old Beaten by Group at Navratri Dandiya Event at Mumbai’s NESCO Compound

𝐓𝐞𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐮𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐍𝐚𝐯𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐚𝐭 𝐍𝐄𝐒𝐂𝐎 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐨𝐧, 𝐌𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐢 | • 19 year old Jenil Barbaya has been admitted to ICU into Tunga Hospital in Goraswadi, Malad West for… pic.twitter.com/vpupEnO2vv — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) September 25, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Mumbai News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)