A total of five people were injured after a fire broke out due to an LPG gas cylinder blast in Mumbai's Bandra area in Maharashtra, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. As soon as information about the fire was received, fire vehicles reached the spot and brought the fire under control. The injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment, informed BMC. Delhi LPG Cylinder Blast: Five Injured After Gas Cylinder Explodes Inside House in Dwarka.

Mumbai LPG Cylinder Blast

