The Aqua Line 3 of the Mumbai Metro, also known as the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Line, is currently under construction in Mumbai. Metro Line 3 will be the first underground metro line in Mumbai, with 27 stations. A video was shared on Twitter by the official handle of Mumbai Metro Line 3 that showed the station-wise progress on the 33-km Aqua Line. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) aims to finish work of Phase 1 of the Mumbai Metro line 3 from Bandra to Seepz by January 2024. Mumbai Metro Underground Line Three’s Initial Trial Run Completes (Watch Video).

