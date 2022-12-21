Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) on Wednesday confirmed that the initial train trial runs have been completed of Metro Line 3. The underground line will connect within Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ. Scroll down to watch the video. Mumbai Metro Timetable Update: Operational Hours Extended on Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Corridor, Check First and Last Train Timings Here.

Watch Initial Trial Run Here:

