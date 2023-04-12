After much deliberations and public demand, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) finally approved the renaming of the three metro stations on lines 2A and 7. Accordingly, Pahadi Eksar Metro Station and Valnai Station, both located on Line 2A, have been changed to Shimpoli and Meeth Chowky respectively. Apart from these, Pahadi Goregaon on Metro Line 7 has been changed to Bangur Nagar. This move would ease the commute and lead to less confusion for commuters. Hema Malini Travels From Metro Train and Auto to Beat Mumbai Traffic (Watch Viral Videos).

Mumbai Metro Renames Three Stations:

Names of three stations on the #MumbaiMetro Yellow Line 2A have been formally changed following public consultations. But @MMRDAOfficial has not announced it formally yet. For other stations, local NGO @AndheriLOCA puts up guidelines for struggling commuters to identify… pic.twitter.com/tCxNRALbj7 — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) April 12, 2023

