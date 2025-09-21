Mumbai Police on Sunday, September 21, busted a gang running a fake e-challan scam, where citizens received fraudulent links posing as Maharashtra Police traffic fines. The investigation began after a victim lost INR 99,680 through two unauthorised transactions triggered by one such link. Police have arrested four individuals so far, including the account holder, a middleman who provided the account, and a cash mule who withdrew the money from an ATM and handed it to the main accused. The police suspect more victims may have fallen prey to the scam. Mumbai Police Stop 19-Year-Old Girl From Suicide After Boyfriend’s Death in Powai.

Mumbai Police Bust Gang Duping People With ‘E-Challan’ Scam

.@CuffeParadePS officials have busted a gang that was duping citizens with fake links disguised as Maharashtra Police e-challan notices. A case was registered after a victim lost ₹99,680/- in two transactions upon receiving one such fraudulent link on his phone, which… — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 21, 2025

