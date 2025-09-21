Mumbai, September 21: Mumbai police’s timely intervention saved the life of a 19-year-old woman who allegedly attempted suicide on Saturday, September 20, after learning about her boyfriend’s death in Powai. The girl was saved by the police and rushed to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar.

According to the Hindustan Times, the 19-year-old boy, who lived near Mahatma Phule Market in Powai, was found dead in an apparent case of suicide earlier that afternoon. His family, aware of his relationship with the girl, reportedly hurled verbal abuse at her following the incident. Mumbai Shocker: Woman in Live-In Relationship Dies by Suicide in Santacruz, Her 'History-Sheeter' Partner Drops Off Her Body at Parents' House.

Fearing that she might harm herself, the Parksite police team rushed to the girl’s Ghatkopar residence. On arrival, they found the door locked from the inside. A constable broke it down and discovered the girl had tied a rope to the ceiling and attempted to hang herself. She was immediately rescued and rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Police said they have registered an accidental death report in connection with the boy’s suicide. Mumbai: IIT Bombay Student Dies by Suicide After Jumping From Hostel Terrace.

On Saturday, a 52-year-old priest died by suicide inside a temple in Mumbai’s Kandivali area, hours after he was accused of seeking sexual favours from a young woman. According to the police, a 19-year-old woman and her father visited the Kandivali Police Station in suburban Mumbai around 2 am on Saturday, alleging that the priest had called her at 10.30 pm on Friday and asked for sexual favours, news agency PTI reported.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 21, 2025 06:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).