Electricity breakdown occurred in parts of metropolitan city Mumbai on Monday, according to reports. The outages were reported from the city's western suburbs. Khar, Kurla, Santacruz and Mumbai's posh Bandra locality were among the areas where the residents are facing prolonged power cuts. The power cuts saw people flooding Twitter with angry messages.

See Tweets:

Power cut in Mumbai?! What an unusual feeling. And not at all a welcome one@Adani_Elec_Mum @mybmc #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/DsKWWdHXnt — Vinita Bhatia (@bhatiavinita) May 9, 2022

.@Adani_Elec_Mum Power outage in Sindhi Society Chembur Mumbai 71. The entire area has a blackout #poweroutage #powercut — Lockdown_Muncher (@akshaypdandekar) May 9, 2022

