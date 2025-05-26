Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra have been facing heavy downpour since last night, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts. According to the latest Mumbai weather forecast and updates by the weather agency, heavy rain is likely in some parts of Mumbai over the next three to four hours. IMD also said that thunder, lightning, and gusty winds are expected in a few areas. Earlier today, IMD said that monsoon arrived in Mumbai 16 days earlier than usual. Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’ for City and Adjoining Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri Districts; Check Latest Weather Forecast.

Heavy Rains Likely in Mumbai in Next 3-4 Hours

NOWCAST WARNING: Weather Alert (IMD Mumbai | 3:00 PM, May 26, 2025): Heavy rain is likely in some parts of Mumbai over the next 3–4 hours. Thunder, lightning, and gusty winds may also occur in a few areas. Please take precautions if you're stepping out. — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) May 26, 2025

Mumbai Live Weather Forecast and Updates

