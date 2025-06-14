Today, June 14, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in the city and suburbs. The civic body also said that high tides are expected at 1414 hours and 0153 hours; low tides at 2014 hours and 0739 hours. According to the weather forecasting agency Windy, Mumbai will likely receive 14 to 21 mm of rainfall today. Weather Forecast Today, June 14: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Mumbai Weather Forecast for Today

Today's weather forecast at 0800 hrs indicates the possibility of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in the city and suburbs. High tides expected at 1414 hrs and 0153 hrs; low tides at 2014 hrs and 0739 hrs: BMC pic.twitter.com/S1IYiOXVRz — IANS (@ians_india) June 14, 2025

Mumbai Live Weather Forecast and Updates

