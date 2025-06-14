Saturday, June 14, is expected to bring a mix of heavy rains and thunderstorms across several key cities, according to the latest IMD forecast. Mumbai will experience heavy rainfall under a generally cloudy sky, while Delhi braces for thunderstorms accompanied by rain, with temperatures soaring to 40 degrees Celsius. Chennai and Bengaluru are likely to see light rain amid generally cloudy skies, with maximum temperatures reaching 38 and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively. Hyderabad will also witness one or two spells of rain or thundershowers, while Shimla enjoys partly cloudy conditions with pleasant temperatures. Kolkata faces intense weather with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong gusty winds reaching up to 40 km/h. Weather Forecast Today, June 13: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

