Mumbaikars should brace for rains on the weekends, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the city on July 5 and 6. IMD has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in the city on Saturday, July 5 and Sunday, July 6. That said, IMD has also issued a green alert for Mumbai for tomorrow, July 4, predicting moderate rain in the maximum city. Weather forecasting service Windy has forecasted 1.4 to 2 mm of rainfall in Mumbai today, July 3 India Rains, Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Light to Heavy Showers Across Country in Coming Week.

Mumbai Weather Forecast for This Week

Mumbai weather forecast for this week. (Photo credits: IMD)

Mumbai Live Weather Forecast and Updates

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)